Scooby Doo and friends raise £1,500 for Wolverhampton PDSA

Bilston businessman Trevor Foster, 53, donned his Scooby outfit and ran the Shrewsbury Half Marathon with son Josh and daughter-in-law Nancy.

Thankfully, the three, from Albrighton, got round without any arguments as they left Scooby's argumentative nephew Scrappy Doo at home.

Trevor said: "I've been running fun runs as Scooby Doo for years, he is still as popular as ever, but we did the Shrewsbury Half Marathon for the first time in October. It was great fun."

Trevor and Josh started running marathons after both being involved in a serious car accident, which required Trevor to be airlifted to hospital. After he recovered they began running to raise money for various charities as a thank you.

Trevor is the managing director of Bilston company JP Griffiths and Nancy is a student vet nurse and has seen the good work the PDSA do in Wolverhampton.

The 27-year-old said: “Every day I see the amazing impact that PDSA has on pets in need and their families and I couldn’t be prouder to work here. Everyone works so hard, from the care assistants to the cleaners to the vets, it’s a great team to be a part of.

“I’ve always wanted to do some sort of charity challenge so when the opportunity to do the Shrewsbury Metric Half Marathon came up I thought 'why not?'”

Josh Foster, 28, ran in veterinary scrubs, added: “We’ve done some sort of charity run roughly every year since – always raising money for a different charity that means something to us or family members. This year we’ve convinced Nancy to get involved and we’re all running for PDSA.

“Not only do we have our dog Finley, so we know how important pets are, but I’m so proud of Nancy for all she does at PDSA. I’m glad we’re able to do something to raise money for the charity.”

Trevor, Nancy and Josh handing over the cheque to Amy Wareing-Reid from the PDSA

Amy Wareing-Reid, fundraising manager at PDSA, was delighted with the £1,500 donation, she said: “We’re all so thankful to Nancy, Josh and Trev for supporting PDSA at this year’s Shrewsbury Metric Half Marathon. It is thanks to the incredible support of kind-hearted people like Nancy, Josh and Trev, that we are able to provide vital treatment for poorly animals and make a real difference to their owners.”