Trust and sharing the key to long marriage for Neville and Jean

Jean and Neville Jukes were treated to a big anniversary party at MHA Waterside House in Wednesfield on Saturday, November 25, with the couple receiving plenty of cards and flowers as they celebrated their 69th Anniversary with fellow residents and staff.

The day was a special one for 90-year-old Neville and 88-year-old Jean, who lives at the specialist care home, and marked 69 years since their wedding day in Wolverhampton in November 1954 at St Marks Church, with their reception taking place at the Lord Raglan Pub.

The couple, who were both born in Wolverhampton, met as teenagers at the Wolverhampton Box Company, where Neville was a compositor and Jean was a machine minder, and have been together ever since, living in Wolverhampton and having two daughters in Carol and Lynn.

Speaking after the party, Neville said: “The time has flown by, I can't believe I am now 90 years old and was married at 21.

The couple received lots of cards and flowers on their special day

“We met at the Wolverhampton Box Company, which was a printing firm.

“I used to work as a compositor and Jean was a machine minder.

“We had a great day celebrating our anniversary at the home and we would both like to thank everyone for their hard work.

“The party was great, and we couldn't stop smiling all day.

“The secret to a long and happy marriage is simple, trust and share alike and never argue over money.”