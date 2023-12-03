Meet two loving Wolverhampton cats who deserve a caring new home for Christmas

Cavan Vets in Oxley is currently taking care of two stray cats, who staff hope will touch the hearts of a local cat lovers. One is named Ida, and the other, Beryl.

Ida is a two-year-old female, brought into Cavan's care two months ago after she gave birth to two male kittens in a garden during a storm. A "loving and attentive" mother to her boys, the vets say Ida became depressed after they grew up and were rehomed to another loving family.

However, staff at the kennels say she is playful and a kitten at heart, despite what she has gone through.

Staff member Amy added: "She is a healthy girl with no health issues and loves nothing more than to play and have a fuss.

"She was very protective when she had her boys, but we believe this was due to her mothering instincts protecting her newborns and that, with time and patience from an owner who has experience with bonding animals, she could possibly be homed with other cats."

For Ida, an indoor setting with access to a secured garden or patio would be ideal, however a home with outdoor access in a quiet area could be considered.

Beryl is around four years old, and came into the kennel three months ago. She struggled to use her back legs after what vets think was a car accident.

Beryl

Amy said: "Beryl is our tabby girl. She loves nothing more than a cuddle. She's extremely affectionate, and will happily sit there being fussed all day long.

"We performed some diagnostic tests, and sought the opinions of specialists with regards to her legs. Thankfully, no issues were found and after lots of care and rest she has made a recovery.

"Because of her history, she would need to be rehomed to a family who could keep her indoors. Beryl absolutely loves fluffy blankets; her favourite thing to do is to make biscuits on them by kneading them with her paws.

"She is a very loving girl and we can't believe we have had no suitable homes come forward. As much as we all love her we would love to see her settled in a home of her own, getting all the attention she deserves!"

"Both Ida and Beryl are beautiful cats that deserve loving and caring homes, its a shame for them to be stuck in kennels when someone out there could give them the perfect home. We all love them both and give them all the attention we can, but we would love to see them settled with their own families especially in time for Christmas!"

Anyone interested in adopting Ida or Beryl can call Vickie or Abi at Cavan Vets Oxley on 01902 784 555.