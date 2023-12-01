Youth centre set to launch winter campaign to help feed youngsters

The Way Youth Zone, a state-of-the-art facility for young people in Wolverhampton, has announced that it will be providing free entry and free hot meals for young people throughout the winter, thanks to funding from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Currently with 1,900 members, the Youth Zone will be able to provide free entry to all young people aged 8-18 from December 4 until March 31 through its winter hunger fund, with those attending also be able to enjoy a free, nutritious hot meal in the café during their visit.

A recent survey of young people in the West Midlands, carried out by the youth charity Onside, revealed that 67 per cent are concerned about the cost-of-living crisis, with 25 per cent of them stopping activities outside of school like socialising with friends, sports and hobbies for this reason.

The Government’s Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund is being delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

Grants will support charities and community organisations in England at the frontline of dealing with the increase in the cost-of-living.

Susan Barlow, head of fundraising for The Way Youth Zone, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this support to the young people of Wolverhampton.

“Last year, our amazing catering team served 10,986 free hot meals to our young people during the winter months and we are expecting to serve even more this year.

"We know that the current cost of living crisis is putting a strain on many families, and we want to ensure that young people still have access to our fun, engaging activities and support from our youth workers in a warm, safe environment.”

To find out more, go to thewayyouthzone.org