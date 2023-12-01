Wolverhampton hospital kicks off festive season with Christmas lights switch-on

The glittering event on Friday, organised by the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity, was attended by people of all ages in the ED Marquee at New Cross Hospital.

A total of £813 was raised for the charity, which will be used to provide additional items to enhance patient experience above and beyond what is provided by the NHS.

The day kicked off with a Christmas market where staff, patients and visitors were able to visit a host of seasonal stalls.

One of the stallholders, Helen Harris, said there was a lovely atmosphere in the marquee.

Helen, who owns NeleBelles Chic selling handmade scrunchies and hair accessories, said: “It has been a great event and I have really enjoyed taking part.

“It has been lovely to meet staff and patients and showcase my items.”

Another stallholder, Jo Dudley from Bilston, was at the event selling homemade jewellery.

She said: “I have loved being part of this event. Everyone I have met has been so friendly and chatty. The lights around the site look great as well!”

The official switch-on took place at 4.30pm and was carried out by Gwen Nuttall, RWT chief operating officer and deputy chief executive, plus Father Christmas and special guest, six-year-old Stevie-Rose Richards.

Stevie’s mum Kayleigh Richards works as an administration assistant and attended with her family.

She said: “It was a real honour to see Stevie turn on the Christmas lights, she absolutely loved doing it and it has made her very excited for Christmas now. “

After the switch-on the crowds were treated to Christmas carols sung by the RWT singers.

Amanda Winwood, charity development manager, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who came out and supported us.

“A special thank you to E H Humphries, Eyre and Elliston and Meashams for providing the lights and labour to support our Estates Team.

“It was great to see so many happy, smiling faces. It is a real highlight of our calendar, and I am glad so many people could come out and enjoy the festivities.”