Two men taken to hospital after cars collide in Wolverhampton

Two men were left needing hospital treatment after a car crash.

By James Vukmirovic
The collision occurred on the junction on Spring Road and Birmingham New Street. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Spring Road and Birmingham New Road in Ettingshall at around 8.31am on Thursday after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene and discovered two cars which had been involved in a collision.

Both drivers were treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious and were taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Spring Road and Birmingham New Road in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton at 8.31am.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene with the first resource arriving within three minutes.

"On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The drivers, both men, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and were both conveyed to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton for further treatment."

