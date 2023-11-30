Two men taken to hospital after cars collide in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Spring Road and Birmingham New Road in Ettingshall at around 8.31am on Thursday after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene and discovered two cars which had been involved in a collision.

Both drivers were treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious and were taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Spring Road and Birmingham New Road in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton at 8.31am.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene with the first resource arriving within three minutes.

"On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The drivers, both men, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and were both conveyed to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton for further treatment."