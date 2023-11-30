Wolverhampton road delays after car hits traffic light post

The entrance to Snow Hill on the City Ring Road was left blocked for about an hour after a Citroen Picasso hit the traffic lights, opposite St Mary and St John Church.

Members of West Midlands Police were at the scene to manage traffic and redirect drivers along the ring road, with diversions in place past the former Sainsbury's building.

Officers remained in place until the car, which suffered damage to the front left bumper and lights, was recovered, with no injuries reported.

West Midlands Police have been approached for a comment.