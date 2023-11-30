Late night shopping times at Merry Hill and across the Black Country in run-up to Christmas
Shopping centres across the region will be staying open a little later than usual in the run-up to Christmas.
Whether you have a few extra presents to buy – or return! – a last minute Christmas shop is quite often on the cards.
There are plenty of shopping centres to visit throughout December and even special festive events happening too.
Take a look below for a list of shopping centres and their Christmas opening hours.
Merry Hill shopping centre
November 27 - December 17
Monday – Friday: 9am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 8pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
December 18 - December 23
Monday – Friday: 9am - 10pm
Saturday: 9am - 8pm
Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 8am - 6pm
December 27 - December 30
Wednesday – Friday: 9am - 9pm
Saturday: 9pm - 7pm
New Year's Eve: 11am - 5pm
New Year's Day: 11am - 5pm
What's on
Merry Maze
For some family fun, a free interactive maze will be set up between M&S and Mango in the lower mall where kids can weave through hedges solving riddles and puzzles. More information can be found at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on.
Community Christmas Choirs
There will be a number of community choirs performing at the shopping centre throughout December to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. More information can be found at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/.
Mander Centre & Wulfrun Centre
Wednesday, December 13: 9am - 7pm
December 14 - December 17:
Thursday - Saturday: 9am - 5.30pm
Sunday: 10.30am - 4.30pm
December 18 - December 23:
Monday - Saturday: 9am - 7pm
Christmas Eve: 10.30am - 4.30pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 10am - 5pm
December 27 - December 30:
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am - 5.30pm
New Year's Eve: 10.30am - 4.30pm
New Year's Day: CLOSED
What's on
There are a number of activities happening at the Mander Centre over the Christmas period, including a Make a Wish wall and Santa's Grotto. More information and events can be found at mandercentre.co.uk.
Bullring, Birmingham
December 4 – December 10:
Monday – Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 8pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
December 11 - December 23
Monday - Friday: 9am - 10pm
Saturday - 9am - 8pm
Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 08:00 AM - 08:00 PM
December 27 - December 30
Monday to Saturday: 9am - 8pm
New Year's Eve: 11am - 5pm
New Year's Day: 10am - 5pm
What's on
There are a number of events happening at the Bullring over the Christmas period, including a 'Meet Santa and Friends', 'Reindeer Hunt', and Christmas entertainment at Selfridges, Breakfast with Santa, and a Festive Shopping Day at Jo Malone.
More events and information can be found at bullring.co.uk/events.
New Square, West Bromwich
December 4 - December 10
Monday to Wednesday: 9am-7pm
Thursday: 9am-8pm
Friday - Saturday: 9am-7pm
Sunday: 11am - 5pm
December 11 - December 17
Monday to Wednesday: 11am - 7pm
Thursday to Saturday: 9am - 8pm
Sunday: 11am-5pm
December 18 - December 23
Monday to Wednesday: 9am - 8pm
Thursday to Saturday: 9am - 9pm
Christmas Eve: 8am - 4pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
December 27 - December 30:
Wednesday and Thursday: 9am-7pm
Friday and Saturday: 9am - 6pm
New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm
New Year's Day: 11am-5pm
What's on
New Square will be hosting Santa's Grotto all the way through December. Entry costs £9.50 and includes a gift from Santa Claus himself. More information can be found at newsquarewb.com.