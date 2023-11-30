Whether you have a few extra presents to buy – or return! – a last minute Christmas shop is quite often on the cards.

There are plenty of shopping centres to visit throughout December and even special festive events happening too.

Take a look below for a list of shopping centres and their Christmas opening hours.

Merry Hill shopping centre

November 27 - December 17

Monday – Friday: 9am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

December 18 - December 23

Monday – Friday: 9am - 10pm

Saturday: 9am - 8pm

Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 8am - 6pm

December 27 - December 30

Wednesday – Friday: 9am - 9pm

Saturday: 9pm - 7pm

New Year's Eve: 11am - 5pm

New Year's Day: 11am - 5pm

What's on

Merry Maze

For some family fun, a free interactive maze will be set up between M&S and Mango in the lower mall where kids can weave through hedges solving riddles and puzzles. More information can be found at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on.

Community Christmas Choirs

There will be a number of community choirs performing at the shopping centre throughout December to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. More information can be found at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/.

Mander Centre & Wulfrun Centre

Wednesday, December 13: 9am - 7pm

December 14 - December 17:

Thursday - Saturday: 9am - 5.30pm

Sunday: 10.30am - 4.30pm

December 18 - December 23:

Monday - Saturday: 9am - 7pm

Christmas Eve: 10.30am - 4.30pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10am - 5pm

December 27 - December 30:

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am - 5.30pm

New Year's Eve: 10.30am - 4.30pm

New Year's Day: CLOSED

What's on

There are a number of activities happening at the Mander Centre over the Christmas period, including a Make a Wish wall and Santa's Grotto. More information and events can be found at mandercentre.co.uk.

Bullring, Birmingham

December 4 – December 10:

Monday – Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

December 11 - December 23

Monday - Friday: 9am - 10pm

Saturday - 9am - 8pm

Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 08:00 AM - 08:00 PM

December 27 - December 30

Monday to Saturday: 9am - 8pm

New Year's Eve: 11am - 5pm

New Year's Day: 10am - 5pm

What's on

There are a number of events happening at the Bullring over the Christmas period, including a 'Meet Santa and Friends', 'Reindeer Hunt', and Christmas entertainment at Selfridges, Breakfast with Santa, and a Festive Shopping Day at Jo Malone.

More events and information can be found at bullring.co.uk/events.

New Square, West Bromwich

December 4 - December 10

Monday to Wednesday: 9am-7pm

Thursday: 9am-8pm

Friday - Saturday: 9am-7pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

December 11 - December 17

Monday to Wednesday: 11am - 7pm

Thursday to Saturday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

December 18 - December 23

Monday to Wednesday: 9am - 8pm

Thursday to Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Christmas Eve: 8am - 4pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

December 27 - December 30:

Wednesday and Thursday: 9am-7pm

Friday and Saturday: 9am - 6pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: 11am-5pm

What's on

New Square will be hosting Santa's Grotto all the way through December. Entry costs £9.50 and includes a gift from Santa Claus himself. More information can be found at newsquarewb.com.