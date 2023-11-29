New operator set to bring Wolverhampton’s Light House cinema back to 'vibrant' use

The much-loved venue was forced to close last year after three decades in the city due to “unsustainable” levels of debt.

It was announced in May that eight operators were competing to run the Grade II-listed Chubb Buildings.

And now Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, has revealed a preferred operator has been chosen.

However, he did not confirm if the successful bidder was a major cinema chain or an independent.

Councillor Gakhal, said: “After a very competitive selection process, we’ve identified a preferred operator.

"We’re currently undergoing due diligence and finalising details of a long-term deal and partnership.

"This will bring the city centre Chubb Building cinema space back into vibrant use and bring tens of thousands of visitors every year to our city centre.

"We will announce the successful bidder in due course.”

More than 6,600 people signed a petition to protest over the venue's closure, which was seen as a major blow to the city centre.

Landlord Wolverhampton Council joined forces with property specialists Bruton Knowles to launch an appeal for expressions of interest from independent cinema operators and other creative organisations.

The Light House Cinema closed last November after more than 30 years of trading.

It was on the brink of closure in 2018 but managed to keep going after a plea to members of the public – and it managed to bounce back after Covid-19.

Staff member Darryl Griffiths announced the impending closure of the venue on social media – describing it as "the most devastating week professionally".

The future of the cinema previously sparked spats within Wolverhampton Council.

Conservative councillor Simon Bennett accused the authority of “washing their hands of any responsibility” when it came to saving the venue last year, after comments from the chief about pledging support for the new operators.

In a council meeting in March, Councillor Bennett said: “This Labour council is not interested in the arts and culture, so Labour is not working for Wolverhampton.

“How can any operator have any confidence in you as a landlord that they will be supported when required considering the lack of transparency on the current state of play and with the previous operators?”

However Councillor Stephen Simkins protested that the council had invested £330,000 into the Light House.

He also said that there were 12 interested developers at the time in March.