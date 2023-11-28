Manor house set to light up for Victorian Christmas

Wightwick Manor and Gardens has announced it will be holding a celebration of the festive season with Victorian Christmas decorations inspired by the timeless designs of William Morris.

From Friday, December 1 to Sunday, January 7, the Manor's halls will be adorned with hand-crafted decorations, reflecting the aesthetic of William Morris, a prominent figure in the Arts and Crafts movement.

Visitors will be immersed in the spirit of Christmas as they wander through rooms filled with with rich tapestries, lush greenery, and candlelit displays that capture the essence of the season.

On select mid-week dates, Wightwick Manor will host special events, including live music from Anthem Choir and harpist Ann Lombardi.

The Manor's gift shop will also feature a selection of exclusive Christmas items inspired by Morris's designs.

The tea-room will be offering tasty treats such as turkey baps and mince pies.

Senior House and Collections Manager, Helen Bratt-Wyton said: “Wightwick is always a magical place at Christmastime and the decorations really are stunning this year, thanks to the fantastic efforts of our volunteers and staff.

“We anticipate weekends being popular, so if you’re able to come along on a weekday, please do. We’re really looking forward to sharing our Victorian Christmas with everyone.”

The event is part of a normal visit to the Manor over the festive season; booking is not required, and normal admission charges apply.

For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/wightwickmanor