Further delays expected on A41 in Bilston as roadworks take longer than planned

The works are currently taking place on the A41 Wellington Road in Bilston to repair a damaged manhole cover near Wolverhampton College, with the road closed southbound towards Moxley after Stowheath Lane.

West Midlands Roads had originally announced that works on the road would be completed by the end of November 27, but have now announced that the closure is expected to continue until Friday, December 1.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said on social media: "The A41 Wellington Road in Bilston closure is expected to continue until approx December 1."

Traffic is currently diverting via Wolverhampton Street and the Black Country Route to the Oxford Street island.