'Sleep tight my angel': Floral tributes adorn site of crash which killed two pensioners

Tragedy unfolded on Millfields Road at around 3.37pm on Saturday when two women, aged 82 and 76, died at the scene of the five-car collision.

Three men from the same vehicle were taken to hospital as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash.

Now, bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages can be seen on Millfield Road, at its junction with Hickman Road, in tribute to those who lost their loves.

Written on one of the floral arrangement, a message reads: "Sal, sleep tight my angel. Love you always."

Another tribute says: "Auntie Sal, sleep tight angel. Lots of love."

A man was arrested at the scene of the crash which claimed two lives

Police arrested a 51-year-old man from a separate vehicle at the scene of the crash on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

He has been released by police under investigation.

Anyone with information in connection to the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, by calling 101, or by contacting SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 2754 of November 25.