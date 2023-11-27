Police continue hunt for up to six offenders a week after Wolverhampton machete attack

It happened on Kingsclere Walk, Penn at about 10pm last Monday.

Both self-presented at hospital for treatment, where one was treated for a slash wound to his hand and the other was hit on the head with a bat and received a graze to his ankle.

Both were discharged following treatment.

West Midlands Police said its inquiries were ongoing.

Nobody has yet been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers via live chat on the police force's website, or by calling 101 quoting log 5211 of 20/11.