Parents of new Wolverhampton school pupils encouraged to get their applications in

The deadline for applications for pupils due to start reception in 2024 is January 15 2024 and parents are asked to submit theirs over the next few weeks.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Education, Skills and Work, said: “Parents or carers of children who are due to start school next autumn should set aside time now to think carefully about the schools they would prefer their child to attend.

“Nearly 50 percent of parents have already completed their applications, but many have not yet started. In addition, a further 250 have begun their applications but have not yet submitted them.

“This is one of the most important decisions you will make for your child’s future. The application process is straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete.

“It’s important to remember that you should get your applications in by the deadline of 15 January 2024, as applying after this time could have a detrimental effect on the chance of securing a place at one of your preferred schools.

“It’s also important to remember that even if your child is in nursery provision at either primary or infant school, you will still need to apply for a reception class place.”

To apply for a school place, parents should log on to www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions and complete the short application process. Parents and guardians will be notified of their child’s allocated school place on 16 April 2024.

Help and advice is available from the Admissions and Appeals Team on 01902 551122 or by emailing school.admissions@wolver