The Christmas Express steams through Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

The Christmas Express stopped at Wolverhampton Railway Station on Saturday.

Pulled by a steam engine the carriages were full of passengers who had paid £100 a ticket to experience the grandeur of the steam age.

The magic of steam passing through Wolverhampton

Starting off in Chester the Christmas Express visited Wrexham, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Leamington Spa and London Paddington.

These images were taken by Michael Lockley who went to see the engine pass through Wolverhampton.

In Shrewsbury, steam enthusiasts had two opportunities to enjoy the sights and sounds of a steam locomotive.

The first train, the Capital Christmas Express, took day trippers from Chester to London, while the second, the Christmas Cheshireman, headed to the old Roman city from Bristol.