Monmore Green venue in Wolverhampton wants to serve alcohol until 4am

Expressions, Monmore Green, applied to Wolverhampton Council to sell alcohol on and off the premises.

A public noticed published by Wolverhampton Council stated: "An application for a premises licence has been made by Expressions Ltd to Wolverhampton Council in respect of premises known as Expressions which are situated at Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton, WV2 2JH.

"The application is as follows the sale/supply of alcohol on and off the premises between Sunday and Thursday from 11am to midnight and Fridays and Saturdays from 11am until 4am.

"Late Night Refreshments and Regulated Entertainment Sunday to Thursday 11pm to midnight and on Fridays and Saturdays 11am until 4am."

For more information about this licence application email Licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk or write to Licensing Services, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DA.