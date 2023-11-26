Metro suspends part of route due to protest demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict

The Metro is not running from Edgbaston Village to St Chad's in Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Metro tweeted this afternoon: " Due to a protest in Birmingham city centre, trams are unable to stop between Edgbaston Village and St Chads.

"Trams are running between Wolverhampton Station and St Chads only. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

"Tram tickets and passes accepted on @nxwestmidlands buses between Colmore Row and Broad Street/Hagley Road."

Thousands of people have turned out for the protest demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Birmingham Palestine Action organised the protest, it told its followers: "This is a peaceful protest, we do not condone any violence. Do not take speakers and megaphones. You are welcome to bring banners and flags in support for Palestine."

Several speakers are addressing the crowd and there is a march to Victoria Square, which is why the Metro has been suspended.