Wolverhampton road will be closed 'for some time' due to serious crash

West Midlands Police announced at around 4.15pm on Saturday that Millfields Road has closed as a result of the crash.

Emergency services are on the scene, with police issuing a warning that the road will remain shut for "some time".

Motorists have been urged to plan their route in advance of travel as a diversion has been put in place.

Meanwhile, National Express West Midlands has warned customers of service disruption as a result of the road being closed.

The travel company has advised that the number 25 bus is diverted in both directions via Ettingshall Road, Bilston Road and Wolverhampton Street.

It has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

More updates to follow.