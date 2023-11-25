Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old girl who could be in Wolverhampton or Walsall

West Midlands Police is appealing for information concerning the whereabouts of Kyrah who has reportedly gone missing from the capital city.

Officers believe the missing girl could be in the Wolverhampton or Willenhall areas.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, slim build and was last seen wearing a brown jumper and black trousers.

Anyone who sees her has been urged to call 999 immediately quoting PID number 443497.