Ho ho, go! Get on your marks for Wolverhampton's charity fundraiser Santa run

Almost 150 tickets have been sold for the 5k event at Wolverhampton’s West Park on Sunday, December 3.

It is being held in aid of the Beacon Centre for the Blind, which has been supporting people with sight loss across Wolverhampton and the Black Country since 1875.

Everyone – including four-legged doggy friends – can sign up to take part in the race, and participants can run or walk the course.

All finishers will get a medal and can take their Santa suit home.

Dogs who take part will also get a bespoke wooden medal as thanks for their fundraising efforts.

Sophie Higgins and chief executive Lisa Cowley, both from Beacon Centre, mayor Dr Mike Hardacre and mayoress Lynn Hardacre, Councillor Zee Russell and community volunteer Usha Patel look forward to the Santa run

Beacon’s supporter engagement manager Sophie Higgins said: “Our Santa Run is all about having fun, feeling festive and fundraising in aid of Beacon. Last year was a record-breaking event for us and we hope that 2023 will be even bigger!

“It will be a Christmas morning to remember, and we hope people will join us to help ensure no one has to face sight loss alone.”

Tickets for the Santa run are £11 for adults, £6 for children and £3 for dogs.

Runners who can raise £100 in sponsorship will also get their own Beacon tote bag.

Find out more and book your ticket on Beacon’s website at beaconvision.org.