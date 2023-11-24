New electric minibus to provide eco-friendly school travel

The new fully electric 14-seat minibus is operated by Wolverhampton Council and replaces an older diesel vehicle and is part of the council’s fleet electrification programme and commitment to a greener city.

The electric minibus will take children and young adults to a variety of schools and colleges both in and out of the city and adds to a diverse range of electric vehicles and machines that the authority now operates.

The council has made a pledge to become carbon net zero by the end of 2028 and is currently undergoing fleet electrification to help meet this target.

Under the programme, the council has replaced a wide range of its old diesel vehicles with electric ones, which include vehicles in the Meals on Wheels service, environmental and waste services, bereavement services, mayoral, parking services and Wolverhampton Homes.

Others support children’s services, our travel unit, parks team, arboricultural and countryside services.

In total, the council has introduced 34 zero emission vehicles and has installed 31 chargers in its depots.

Fleet Services are continuing to electrify the fleet with further electric vehicles expected to be delivered over the next few months.

This includes a range of small, medium and large vans, another minibus, road sweeper and small cars.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Our new electric minibus has a longer lifespan compared to the diesel alternative and provides both maintenance and fuel cost savings.

“But most importantly, it’s had the thumbs-up from the children and young people who travel on it. Our SEND pupils and parents love the quieter environment during transport.

"And our drivers have also commented on how much they enjoy the smoothness of the drive.

“Our fleet electrification programme is a key part of our work to becoming net zero by the end of 2028 and I am pleased to see that this electric minibus has been welcomed by both young people and drivers.”