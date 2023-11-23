Car on the tracks stops trams from running into Wolverhampton city centre

West Midlands Metro announced at around 6.30pm on Thursday that its services were unable to stop between The Royal on Bilston Road and Wolverhampton Station.

It's understood the car is on the track between Pipers Row and Bilston Street Island.

The travel company advised that instead trams were temporarily running between The Royal and the Library stop on Centenary Square, Birmingham, only.

It went on to apologise to commuters for the inconvenience caused.

Earlier on in the evening, ambulances on Broad Street in Birmingham prevented trams from running between Library and Edgbaston Village.