'Up there with his hero now' – Tributes pour in for 'Wolverhampton's Elvis' and former BGT audition star

John Hartley was well known by punters in pubs across the city where he often performed and posed for pictures whilst wearing Elvis-inspired clothing.

It was announced on social media on Sunday evening that John, who was in his 70s, had sadly passed away.

Many have taken to Facebook to speak of their grief upon hearing of his passing, with pictures and words of tribute having poured in.

Speaking on the social media site, one woman said: "A lovely character, served him many times, always polite. Up there with his hero now."

Another person wrote: "Sad news. Whoever saw him on his travels recently you are the lucky ones. Rip Elvis."

One man described him as a "genuine bloke" whilst another dubbed him a "legend".

Another woman spoke on Facebook of her shock upon hearing the news.

She said: "No way. Such sad news. I only saw him the other day when I was driving back from work. Always puts a smile on my face when I see him."

Though he regularly performed around the city, John decided to share his talent with the nation back in 2013 and again in 2017 when he auditioned for ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

Speaking to the Express & Star in 2017 whilst waiting to sing before the Britain's Got Talent judges in Wolverhampton, the performer commented that Elvis was "his life" and said he sung his music "whenever he could".