Former bar worker thanks college after winning carers award

Claire Smith was named winner of the Best Carer Award at the recent Black Country Excellence in Care Awards.

After becoming unemployed, the 31-year-old from Heath Town was told about Wolverhampton College's health and social care sector-based work academy programme (SWAP) which enables participants to develop the skills needed to work in the sector and guarantees an interview with a sector employer at the end of the programme.

On completion of the course, she was offered a job as a carer at Handle with Care (Black Country) Ltd and, since starting work at the company, has gone on to complete a range of industry-recognised qualifications.

Claire said: “It was a great course at the college and I learnt a lot.

"I’ve wanted to work in the care sector for many years and when I was offered the job at Handle with Care I felt like I’d finally achieved what I really want to do.

“I was overwhelmed when I was told I’d been shortlisted for the award and when I was announced as the winner I was so shocked I cried!

"I was so happy that the work I do and the quality of care I provide to service users had been recognised and that all my efforts to get my dream job had finally paid off!

The health and social care SWAP is part of a range of programmes offered by the college and funded by West Midlands Combined Authority to equip local people with the skills needed to work in priority sectors across the region and support employers who are looking to recruit new staff.

For more details about the course, go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/adult-learners/swaps/ or call 01902 837191 / 317710.