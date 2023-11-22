Author realises dream as she releases first two books

Kim Godden from Wolverhampton has been celebrating the publication of her first two books "Stormaway: Where it all Began" and "Carnal Atrocities".

The two books, which were released in October and November, mark the end of two years of hard work by the 38-year-old since she left a career in the corporate world and began something she said she had always wanted to do.

She said: "I have an A Level in English and have always enjoyed reading and I just got to a point in the corporate world in terms of customer service where I wasn't getting the fulfilling feeling that I wanted.

"I decided that it was now time for me to do what I've always wanted to do and write a book, with the first one being me seeing what I could do and then it kind of escalated from there."

She said the first book Stormaway was a dramatised fantasy which was about someone working in the corporate world who discovers they have talents and gifts from the natural world, while the second book Carnal Atrocities was a thriller based on a group of people who develop an unusual friendship and end up with some unfortunate events happening.

She said that a lot of her influences had come from her interests in paganism, a lot of which is represented in Stormaway, and psychology and said that she had begun to learn how to formulate her stories and messages in her writing.

She said: "As I have gone further into my career and writing, there could be a character who needs a story or a story that needs characters, so it all just develops and there is a need to write up the storyboards and the character development.

"I've always been an avid reader, so I don't need to pigeon hole myself into many different types of genre, and this is about trying to get a message and most of the stories carry a message."

Kim said her favourite books growing up were "Road to Nowhere" by Christopher Pike, "Watership Down" by Richard Adams and "Dracula" by Bram Stoker and said she hoped she could inspire people in the same way.

She said: "My goal would be to get as many people as possible into reading and ensure that everyone can enjoy the world of words as much as I do.

"If anyone else is thinking about becoming an author, my advice would be there is never a bad time to start and no reason to give up, so keep going take your time and don't rush yourself."

To find out more and to buy a copy of "Stormaway: Where it all Began", go to olympiapublishers.com/book/stormaway-where-it-all-began

To find out more and to buy a copy of "Carnal Atrocities", go to blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/Carnal-Atrocities-by-Kim-Godden/9781035823062