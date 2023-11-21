City street set to become festive wonderland

Events company LSD Promotions have announced that Dudley Street in Wolverhampton will be the setting for a week of festive fun with the Christmas Market.

Running from Saturday, December 16 to Friday, December 22, the market will provide a range of street food, unique Christmas gifts and festive spirit as it looks to welcome visitors to the city in the run up to Christmas Day.

Food and drink will be available, including festive favourites such as mulled wine and roasted chestnuts, as well as a range of international cuisines, and there will be bars and places to get hot and cold drinks.

A spokeswoman for LSD Promotions said: "Wolverhampton is counting down the days to the grand opening of the annual Christmas Market.

"From Saturday, December 16 to Friday, December 22, Dudley Street will be transformed into a winter wonderland, offering an enchanting experience for residents and visitors alike.

There will be bars and other places to get a drink or something to eat

"This year's market boasts a curated selection of international and local artisan stalls, showcasing an array of unique gifts, handmade decorations, and tempting treats, providing a perfect opportunity to find unique gifts for loved ones.

"Wolverhampton Christmas Market is more than a shopping destination; it's a celebration of community, creativity, and the spirit of giving.

"It provides a platform for local and international artisans to showcase their talents, supporting small businesses and fostering a sense of unity."

Admission to the market is free and the market will run each day between 10am and 5pm.

To find out more about what will be available at the market, go to facebook.com/events/1036943817714634