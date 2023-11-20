Lights to shine bright on Rotary Club's tree of remembrance in Wolverhampton

The Rotary Club of Wolverhampton’s Tree of Remembrance has been unveiled in the city’s Wulfrun Centre and will be displayed throughout the festive period.

The names of loved ones who have died will be posted up around the club’s special memorial area near the shopping centre’s Dudley Street entrance for a minimum donation of £5 until January 5.

They will be accompanied by poignant messages written in memory of those being remembered.

Names and messages will be also be printed in the Express & Star in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The remembrance area was opened by Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre on Saturday.

Since it began in 2004, the Tree of Remembrance has raised more than £100,000.

Last year, more than 600 people were remembered, and the money raised resulted in each of the four charities receiving £1,700.

The good causes being supported this year include SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) which has been supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families since 1885.

Money will also be donated to Compton Care, which has been running in the city for over 40 years and offers round-the-clock expert care in its in-patient unit as well as caring for people in their own home.

Another charity benefitting is the Wolverhampton MS Therapy & Oxygen Centre, which provides support for people suffering from a range of long term medical condition including MS.

Finally, the appeal is also supporting The Rotary Charitable Trust, a registered charity set up by The Rotary Club of the City of Wolverhampton which helps to fund a number of good causes across the city and further afield.

Rotarian Lorraine McCarthy, who lost her daughter to cancer is heading up this year’s campaign, said: “A lot of work goes into organising this event and I would like to thank my fellow Rotarians, members of the general public and our sponsors for the important role they play.

"This is such a rewarding thing to get involved with and has become part of many people's Christmas tradition."