Fifth year of sleepout continues to showcase work to help homeless people

More than 150 people wore warm clothes, packed themselves into sleeping bags and cardboard boxes and took up space in the Stan Cullis stand at Molineux Stadium for the annual Molineux Sleepout.

It was a hearty crew who arrived for a night under the stars. Photo: Jaymo Studios

The event on Friday, November 17 was marking its fifth year of bedding down inside the stadium to help raise funds to support people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability across Wolverhampton.

All funds raised will be shared between Wolves Foundation and the Good Shepherd charities, being ploughed into projects delivered across the community including around homelessness and food poverty.

There were plenty of food and drink options during the night. Photo: Jaymo Studios

It was a rainy, windy and wild night for those taking part in the event as heavy rain battered down throughout the evening, but it didn't dampen the spirits of the participants or the guests offering their support.

This included the Mayor Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council Leader Councillor Stephen Simkins and a host of Wolves Foundation ambassadors, such as Mark Rhodes, Mitch Lane, Carl Ikeme, Jack Kirwan, S-X and Reepa.

Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre was in attendance to say a few words of support. Photo: Jaymo Studios

Former Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was at Molineux to show his support. Photo: Jaymo Studios

Food and drink was provided at the start and end of the evening, ranging from tea and coffee to sweets, crisps and even samosas, courtesy of Manny Singh Kang.

Manny also took part in the event, having participated in every event since the start in 2019, and said it had been great to help out two worthy causes and worth one night of discomfort.

Manny Singh Kang took part in the event and also handed out samosas. Photo: Jaymo Studios

He said: "Thankfully, this was my fifth one, so I was very experienced with what to bring, including cardboard, sleeping bags, blankets, lots of layers, double socks and anything else I could think of to keep warm.

"This event is great because there is a close relationship between the Foundation and the Good Shepherd and they do good things when they work together and when you see the number of people in the streets who are homeless and begging for food or drinks, this is a way that normal fans and I can come together to try and give something back.

Special cups spell out the event. Photo: Jaymo Studios

"We have only experienced a small percentage of the discomfort these people feel as we had refreshments and toilets available for us, but for a moment when the rain is pouring and the wind is howling, you begin to realise how hard it must be for someone without a support network.

"It's a really eye-opening night and one that everyone should take part in."