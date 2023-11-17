Christmas cost of living pop up shop coming to Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Council's cost of living team is staging a three-day pop-up shop full of belt-tightening ideas to make residents' money go further this festive season.

The pop-up will be in the community hub in the lower mall of the Mander Centre, and each day will have a theme covering everything from festive food and keeping warm to managing finances and not getting sucked in by scams or illegal money lenders.

Community chefs will be demonstrating how to make tasty treats for tasty prices; the will be a Christmas jumper and party clothes swap shop, free membership on offer for community shops, and shop smart advice on avoiding counterfeit goods and loan sharks.

Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins said: "This is a great opportunity to find dozens of ways to save this Christmas while still having a great time.

"We’ve been helping our residents throughout the year with the cost of living in a wide variety of ways. We hope this event will help people enjoy the festive season, but at not too high a cost, which could see them paying for it for months to come."

He added: "So, pop by Wednesday to Friday next week and see how much you can save this festive season."

On Wednesday, November 22, the shop's theme will be 'Keep warm, stay safe' with energy advice from Smart NRG and online tool Kuppa, CAB, debt and general advice, Severn Trent about water bills support and social tariffs. West Midlands Fire Service will be offering fire prevention and winter warmth advice.

Addiction services, safe drinking and gambling advice will be on hand from Recovery Near You and Aquarius, the Community Safety team will hand out housing advice and ACCI-Goodnight Project will be helping others have their own bed to sleep in this festive season

On Thursday, November 23, the theme is 'Festive food for less', with community chefs offering food samples, taste tests, recipes all around Christmas dinner and festive food. Health visitors will attend with free dental packs to give out. There will be also information on free school meals and holiday activities plus healthy start vouchers. Free memberships to community shops will also be available.

On Friday, November 24, the theme is 'Shop smart, avoid debt'. There will be a clothes swap shop with a focus on Christmas jumpers and party outfits, with support from Simple Acts of Kindness; shopping smart with Digital Wolves and adult education, with tips and advice on finding the best deals and helping people save on gifts, helping those who need digital support.

A credit union will be giving advice on affordable loans, a baby bank as well as support with items for families. The public protection team will be there with advice on scam awareness and dangers of counterfeit goods.