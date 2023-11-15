Still time to make a will as part of charity initiative

Compton Care has been running its annual Make a Will Month campaign, running throughout November.

The charity, which provides specialist palliative and bereavement support, has partnered with various local solicitors and will writers to offer a basic will in exchange for a minimum donation of just £100 for a basic will or £120 for a pair of mirrored basic wills.

The six partner firms have waived their usual fees, meaning that Compton Care supporters can receive a professional will for a low price while also helping to fund vital services for people with life limiting conditions and their families.

Joanne Till, legacy and in memory fundraiser at Compton Care, said: “The peace of mind that having a will in place can bring is priceless, and we hope that people of all ages will get involved this year to secure their family’s future and to help support Compton Care.

“Our Make a Will Month is also a great chance to work with a reputable solicitor or will writer and we’d like to say thank you to our partners for coming on board.

"At your appointment, you will receive tailored advice and will be introduced to legalities and benefits that are often not covered by free, online alternatives.

"Spaces are limited so we’d encourage anyone looking to make the most of this opportunity to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Hannah, who is participating in this year’s Make a Will Month, said: “Writing a will is something my husband and I having been meaning to do for a long time, particularly now we have two small children.

"It is something we just never quite got around to, and we struggled to know where to start.

“When I heard about Compton Care’s Make a Will Month it prompted me to get this important task sorted.

"It was simple to sign up and make an appointment with the solicitor local to me from the list of partner firms.

"It is a huge relief to know that this is organised and that we will be getting professional support to write our wills.

"We are also delighted that this will be supporting Compton Care and its vital work in our community.”

Kings Will’s Wills, MAG Solicitors, Shropshire Wills, Talbots Law, Rees Page, and Tedstone and George & Tedstone Solicitors are taking part in the initiative.

To make an appointment, go to comptoncare.org.uk/maw to request a Make a Will Month voucher.

For more information, email fundraising@comptoncare.org.uk or call 0300 323 0250.