Wolverhampton MP 'honoured' to be given new senior post in government

Mr Anderson, who has served the constituency since 2019, has been appointed as Vice Chamberlain of His Majesty's Household, a senior government whip post.

As a whip, Mr Anderson will continue to help organise his party’s contribution to parliamentary business as it delivers on the legislation in the recent King’s speech which outlined measures to grow the economy, increase energy security, reform housing, crack down on crime, and promote British interests around the world.

In his new role he will be expected to provide a vital link between the government and sovereign, compiling a daily private report to the King on proceedings in the House of Commons.

Mr Anderson said it was an honour to have been promoted to the role, and he was excited to take up the post at the beginning of a new session of parliament,

He said: "It is a huge honour to continue to serve in the government as we deliver the legislative change set out in the recent King’s Speech: to make the difficult but necessary long-term decisions to change this country for the better.

"The Prime Minister has an ambitious agenda to secure the future prosperity of our country. I am excited about working with him and my colleagues in the House of Commons as we bring these transformative plans into fruition.”

The MP previously served as Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) from February this year. Before then, he was Assistant Government Whip between 8 July 2022 and 16 February 2023. The new appointment means he has now served three Prime Ministers in three different roles in the Government Whip’s Office.