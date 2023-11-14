Armistice Day boost for veterans with routes back into employment

To mark Armistice Day last week, National Infrastructure Solutions (NIS) showcased a series of rail, plant, utilities, civils and construction programmes for former military personnel.

NIS hosted the armed forces breakfast at City of Wolverhampton College’s Bilston campus) to tell more people in the city about the opportunities available.

Davie Carns, owner of NIS and former Royal Marine Commando, said: “The event was a huge success and we are pleased to be able to highlight the incredible courses on offer and the opportunities being handed to former servicemen and women.

“When I was deployed to Afghanistan at the age of 19, seeing first hand the thirst in the country for education and employment has helped shaped my life and business. I understood the need for education and employment and the empowerment that this gave to the population.”

Davie initially worked as a trackman, working weekends and nights while undertaking resettlement from the military. He helped launch these schemes in the face of 65,000 working age veterans currently in the West Midlands, around three per cent of whom are unemployed.

The partnership between college and NIS is creating job opportunities with employment outcomes far above the national average, and Davie believes a large part of this is down to the mentorship aspect of their courses.

The emphasis is on ensuring a learner's first on-site experience is a positive one and the fact that the first shift is a crucial part of the learner's journey as they embark on a new career path.

Greg Brackenridge, a Wolverhampton city councillor and veteran himself, is Wolverhampton’s Armed Forces Board chairman. He said the scheme was the perfect mix of training and additional support ex-service people need.

He said: “We look at the needs of the region and this tackles all the needs there are. We want to make people job ready, confident and competent.

“We’re here to support veterans in any areas we can. Personally, I was one of the lucky ones who was looked after and well supported when leaving the military but with NIS, every point they touch on is music to my ears as it’s exactly what service leavers need.

“I’m extremely impressed by what I’ve seen, in fact, I’m blown away. It’s giving people the opportunity, hope and a sustainable career pathway.”

Guests at the breakfast event had a tour of the facilities at the college and were told more about the different courses available.

One of the people in attendance was Marianne Campbell representing the Ministry of Defence.

She said: “This is a way of giving back for what the armed forces have done for us in the first place. When people come to leave the military, they often don’t know where where to start when it comes to getting into the world of work outside the military environment.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed by what I’ve seen today, we need to get this information out to a wider group so they are more aware of what NIS actually offers.”

Also in attendance were councillor Jonathan Crofts as well as Sam Axtell from Wolverhampton Council, plus industry professionals.

The guests were shown the facilities which have been built on a formerly redundant area at the Wellington Road campus. However, the transformation now sees the only slab track training site in the country.

Lorna Prosser, who works in the employability department at Wolverhampton College, said: “This space is tremendously important because it brings together industry and education for residents in Wolverhampton.

“The partnership has gone from strength to strength and we’ve seen growth as we develop more strands in different sectors.

“This gives Wolverhampton residents the opportunity to gain meaningful sustainable employment within the construction industry as well as civils, security and more - widening the net for more local people to gain employment.”

For more information about opportunities available for former military personnel or more about the courses on offer to upskill at Wolverhampton College visit the website or email employability@nisgroup.co.uk