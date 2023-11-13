Concerned residents warn of 'strong smell of gas' across the Black Country
Fire crews have reportedly received numerous calls from people warning of a "strong smell of gas" in the Black Country.
West Midlands Fire Service said it has has received a "number of calls" since 11.50am from concerned residents from areas including Wednesbury, Walsall and Tipton.
The service has reassured that it is liaising with Cadent Gas on the issue and has urged those who need to report a gas leak to call 0800 111 999.
The Express & Star has approached Cadent Gas for comment.