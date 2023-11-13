Express & Star
Concerned residents warn of 'strong smell of gas' across the Black Country

Fire crews have reportedly received numerous calls from people warning of a "strong smell of gas" in the Black Country.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
West Midlands Fire Service has reportedly received a "number of calls" from concerned residents

West Midlands Fire Service said it has has received a "number of calls" since 11.50am from concerned residents from areas including Wednesbury, Walsall and Tipton.

The service has reassured that it is liaising with Cadent Gas on the issue and has urged those who need to report a gas leak to call 0800 111 999.

The Express & Star has approached Cadent Gas for comment.

