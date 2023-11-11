The alternative to common remembrance rights is allowing families to send their passed loved ones to the highest heights before exploding into a colourful display in unique remembrance display.

The service, which is being offered by the family-run funeral directors Jennifer Ashe and Son, based in Willenhall, sees a loved one's ashes placed into a firework that is then released into the sky in colourful explosions.

The service was recently used by Wolverhampton local Janet Jones, who opted for the service for her late husband Stuart, who sadly died on Christmas Day last year.

John Ashe, managing director of Jennifer Ashe and Son, said: "Part of our job is making sure that we understand the hobbies and nature of the people we are looking after.

"We asked Janet about Stuart and she told us all about him, he said he loved fireworks. We said we have options where we could place his ashes into a firework and she went for that."

The option to have your ashes placed into the explosive costs around £2,000 for the most cost-efficient package, with whole displays costing around £6,000, which includes a music track.

Mr Ashe continued: "Janet went for the near-top package. It was quite a big display, she was really delighted with it all. The good thing was that it was filmed as well - so now she can watch it whenever she wants.

"What was really nice is that she said normally when you think of a funeral you feel sad, but she smiles. There is always a bit of ambiguity with these options, but it brings Janet comfort and that's what is most important.

"We have seen this option grow in popularity since Janet had her ceremony. We have had a lot of people ask about it. But sometimes the cost is a big issue for some families.

"We do have all the kit in the branch now, so we can measure the ashes and manage it all ourselves should anyone want this option.

The option isn't the only unique burial service offered by the funeral group, with all space lovers having the option to have their ashes released into the stratosphere for the price of £2,950.