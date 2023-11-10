New shop aims to help alleviate concerns for shoppers through affordable prices

Members of the Good Shepherd, Wolves Foundation and Wolverhampton Council visited the Central Community Shop, which will be opening its doors at the historic Queen’s Building in the city centre later in the month.

Wolverhampton Council leader Steve Simkins, Tom Warren of Wolves Foundation and Tom Hayden, Chief executive of Good Shepherd talk about the new shop

The shop, which is the flagship store among a network of community shops the council has pioneered across the city, will offer residents of Wolverhampton the opportunity to register and buy food at affordable prices.

The Queen’s building, situated near the city’s bus and train stations, was built in 1849, and the day-to-day operation of the venue will be run by staff and volunteers from the Good Shepherd and Wolves Foundation.

Initial opening hours for the Central Community Shop will be from 10am to 2pm, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and shoppers can turn up and register for an annual membership for the price of £3.

It will soon be joined at the same location in January by a new ‘Pomegranate’ social enterprise café, as well as a multi-use space on the first floor aiming to deliver support and interventions that alleviate poverty, build financial stability and offer training and employability guidance.

Lucy Cox, the Good Shepherd’s service manager for food & advice services, said: “We are delighted that after so much hard work between all the partners involved, the Queen’s has been transformed into a shop and café area for this new project, whilst maintaining its charm as such a wonderful and historic building.

“This will offer a dignified experience for shoppers who are experiencing financial challenges from the cost of living crisis, as well as an opportunity for those who have previously accessed the Good Shepherd’s food service to make a step forward.

“Our staff and volunteers are ready to continue their hard work to ensure the shop becomes a really successful part of the city centre and, once that is up and running, we look forward to opening the community café which we hope will become popular with commuters, shoppers and office workers within the city.”

Both the shop and cafe will be set inside the historic Queen's Building in Wolverhampton city centre

The opening of the Queen’s Building marks a major milestone for Wolverhampton Council in delivering further help for all during the current cost of living crisis and beyond.

It also signals yet another key step in the council’s vision for the city centre, adding to the successful opening of The Halls, new transport Interchange, the growing Commercial District, transformation of public spaces, the development of a new City Learning Quarter, and plans for hundreds of new homes at Canalside.

Leader of the council, Councillor Stephen Simkins said: “This really is a great step forward for the city, not just for now during these difficult times, but for years to come.

“The Queen’s Building will not only be a central location for the latest in our community shops, which are dotted across the city and have already helped thousands save on their weekly food bills, but it will also help people become more financially resilient for the future, helping them, their families and our city to thrive.

“It also marks yet another milestone in transforming the city centre to a buzzing destination where locals and visitors alike can enjoy great leisure activities like the Halls, alongside the growing Commercial District and hundred of new homes planned for Canalside.

"I was lucky to get a sneak preview of the building today and it’s looking great. I’d would urge Wulfrunians to get behind this great new venture and pop in next week when it opens its doors to the public for the first time."

The new cafe will be opening in January

Dr Jamie Mackrill, chief development officer from SJOG Hospitaller Services, who are funding the new café, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the start-up of Pomegranate.

"The design of the project means it will have real impact on people who are beginning their journey back into employment through support of the Good Shepherd.”

Investment for the shop comes from the Government’s Levelling Up programme, Wolverhampton Council and Wolves Foundation, Wolves’ official charity, who are backing the project as a legacy for their Feed Our Pack initiative which will transition to a new approach in January.

The project has also received £130,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with the City of Wolverhampton Council adding their own investment from their Household Support Fund.

Tom Warren, senior manager with Wolves Foundation, said: “Feed Our Pack was set up during the pandemic and provided a range of different support both in food and other areas for people who were finding life difficult.

There will be serve yourself items on sale

“As we move forward into next year, we plan to sustain that network of support which Feed Our Pack has developed, and this is just one of the many projects with which the Foundation can help people make positive and sustained changes to their lives.

“The Queen’s building will not only provide affordable food for people who are still facing challenging circumstances, but also access to additional services around training and employability – it’s a really exciting project which the Foundation are delighted to be a part of.”