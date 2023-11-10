First batch of home improvements given thumbs up by Wolverhampton residents as hundreds more houses to benefit

The works by Wolverhampton Council are delivering warmer, greener and more energy efficient homes for council tenants living in ageing non-traditionally built housing stock.

The first 45 homes have been completed as part of the initial phase that comprises 85 ‘Cornish’ properties near Bradley Lane in Bradley and 86 ‘Wimpey No-fines’ properties on the Rough Hills Estate in Ettingshall.

This work is part of a rolling programme to improve more than 450 similar homes across the city by mid-2025.

The properties have been made more energy efficient through a series of measures, including installation of external wall insulation, new double glazing, replacement of external doors, increased loft insulation, improved ventilation, and re-roofing – all helping tenants reduce the amount of energy they use and cut down carbon emissions.

New-look council homes on Britannia Road, Bradley, following the retrofit works

The overall programme is being managed on behalf of the council by Wolverhampton Homes, who consulted with residents during the design period and are overseeing the delivery of work on site.

Planning permission has recently been confirmed for the next 45 council homes to be improved on five streets – Bronte Road, Hardy Square, Ivanhoe Road, Vale Street and Myrtle Street.

Resident Mickey Luck, of D’Urberville Road, Rough Hills, said: “The workers have been absolutely fantastic, and they've supported me through the renovations. I take great pride in the home I've cherished for 41 wonderful years. The transformation is so impressive - it almost feels like the house has been rebuilt."

Fellow resident Ryan Hart of Britannia Road, Bradley, added: "People have commented on how amazing my home looks after the improvements.

"My home also feels significantly warmer, so much so that we haven't needed to turn the heating on yet which we usually would have.

"The new windows and doors offer enhanced security for me and my family, making it feel even more like home. The improvements have truly lifted the entire estate."

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “These retrofit works are already improving the homes of our tenants and saving them money. They will also play a large part in meeting the city’s climate change challenge to be carbon neutral by 2041.

“With the current high cost of energy, it is especially important we improve the energy efficiency of any poorly performing council-owned housing and that is why the council has committed to this investment programme.

“Our priority is to deliver good homes in well-connected neighbourhoods, and this demonstrates the council’s commitment to ensuring every resident has a safe and affordable home.”

Ian Gardner, Wolverhampton Homes director of property services, added: "We are committed to supporting our customers, particularly as many will face challenges with the increasing cost of living. Delivering energy-efficient homes contributes to the city’s carbon neutral ambitions and is aligned to our carbon reduction strategy.

“Throughout the consultation process, we have gathered valuable feedback from residents, which has helped to deliver on their expectations and shape the scope of our projects.

"It has also provided opportunities for further support to customers through our Money Smart team. It is great to hear how the enhancements have already made a real difference to residents."