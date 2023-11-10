City firm becomes latest sponsor of annual darts event

Pallet-Track has joined the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) as a partner of the 2023 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts, which is running from November 11 to November 19 at WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton.

The Wolverhampton-based company are a palletised distribution specialist, providing reliable services for almost two decades and handling more than four million pallets per year.

Pallet-Track are supporting the annual visit of the sport's top players to Wolverhampton for the Grand Slam of Darts and the partnership includes the Pallet-Track logo being displayed on-stage throughout the event and advertising in the official event programme.

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said: "The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts is one of our most popular tournaments each year and it's great to welcome Pallet-Track as a partner for the 2023 tournament.

"As a local company in Wolverhampton, Pallet-Track will know first-hand the excitement which this event brings annually to the city, and this partnership will showcase their brand on a global stage."

Lee Chambers, chief commercial officer at Pallet-Track, said: “The visit of the PDC’s Grand Slam of Darts to Wolverhampton is one of the highlights of the city’s sporting calendar and we’re delighted to be supporting it.

“It’s also great to give something back to our colleagues who will be attending the event and we’re sure they’ll enjoy being part of it.”

For more information about Pallet-Track, go to pallet-track.co.uk.