Sir Keir Starmer faces Q&A panel at Express & Star in Wolverhampton
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today visited the Express & Star's headquarters in Wolverhampton to face a Q&A panel session.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Among the panel were retired electrician and army veteran Tony Levy, managing director for Wolverhampton-based Carvers Building Supplies, Henry Carver, chairman of Wolverhampton Business Forum, Sham Sharma, and advertising executive Petra Emmerson.
There were also teachers and sixth formers from St Thomas More Catholic School in Willenhall and The Royal School Wolverhampton.
The leader of the opposition faced questions about the pension triple lock, the Israel-Hamas war, stretched social care services and hospital waiting lists, the economy and cost of living crisis, among other issues.
