Generous shoe box to help soldiers have merrier Christmas

A shoe box appeal that has taken place in Wombourne is set to send out dozens of goodwill packages to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.

The appeal involves shoe boxes and bags being filled up with necessities and goodies, such as food, clothes and toiletries, as well as small personalised cards, by a large group of volunteers.

Members of the group show their support for soldiers in Ukraine

Seven large diesel generators are also being donated, which will be used to power hospitals and field units.

The group says its aims are to communicate to Ukrainian soldiers that their efforts are greatly appreciated, and that the war does not go unrecognised, whilst also trying to bring joy to their day in a dark time of hostilities and conflict.

The group stated that the appeal will be ongoing and will continue until Ukraine is a free sovereign country and the war ends.

Slava Madylus, who is from Wolverhampton, is one of the founders and key organisers in the co-ordination of the appeal, and is a member of the Ukrainian Association of Great Britain.

The bags all have a Christmassy theme to them

She said: "It feels great to know that what we are doing is helping, and it makes me feel very emotional as the cause is close to my heart."

Plans are being put in place for the shoe boxes and bags to be delivered to Ukraine so they can be opened just in time for the Christmas period, which is celebrated from December 24 to January 6 in Ukraine.

The boxes can take several hours to put together and the group is being assisted by a team involved at the Rotary Club in Tettenhall Wood.

Volunteers work to fill the bags

Chris Kraushar, who is part president at the Rotary Club and in charge of the International Foundation, said: "It is such a worthwhile cause and has been a big international effort over the past 18 months."

People can donate through the Facebook page 'Support Ukraine UK Appeal' at facebook.com/groups/645441263448017/?locale=en_GB and anyone can get involved, as appeals have been put out amongst the community.