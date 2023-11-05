Police re-issue appeal to find man with Black Country links last seen in 1999

Terence Potts was last seen on November 10, 1999, in the Digbeth area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police are continuing to appeal for information on his whereabouts, as he is considered to be one of the longest-running missing person cases.

Although he has not been spotted for over two decades, police say Terence last had contact with his family in 2001, before he was officially reported missing in 2006 at the age of 61.

Terence, who would be 78-years-old now, lived in the Camp Hill area of Birmingham at the time he lost contact with his family, but was said to be familiar with other parts of the region, including Wolverhampton and Sandwell.

Police have described him as being around 5ft 4ins tall with several tattoos, including on his arms, hands and chest.

He had grey collar-length hair, with blue eyes and was of a slim build at the time police first appealed for information in 2006.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of Terence that was taken in the late 1990s in a bid to help with the appeal.

Anyone with information about Terence's disappearance should get in touch with the force's Locate team on 0121 626 7003.