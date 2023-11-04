Wolverhampton mansion with unique well feature on the market for less than £1 million

The detached, five-bedroomed property in Cannock Road, Westcroft, has been put up for sale with a price tag of £950,000 by Your Move estate agents in Wolverhampton.

It sits in a 4.39 acre plot with panoramic rural views, four spacious reception rooms and an original well feature in the family room.

The five bed detached house for sale in Wolverhampton. Photo: Your Move estate agents

The original well to the farmhouse is described as being 'beautifully incorporated into the floor, complete with a safety glass viewing porthole'.

The listing states: "We are delighted to present this magnificent detached property, boasting a fantastic location and a stunning array of unique features.

The five bed detached house for sale in Wolverhampton. Photo: Your Move estate agents

"Situated in a peaceful area with panoramic rural views, this property is ideal for families and couples looking for a serene and tranquil home.

The five bed detached house for sale in Wolverhampton. Photo: Your Move estate agents

"Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a spacious family room that features the original well to the farmhouse.

"This unique feature has been beautifully incorporated into the floor, complete with a safety glass viewing porthole, adding character and charm to the space.

"The property is in good condition, ensuring a comfortable and modern living experience.

The five bed detached house for sale in Wolverhampton. Photo: Your Move estate agents

"With four reception rooms, this property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining. The high ceilings and beautiful garden views in two of the reception rooms create an airy and inviting atmosphere.

"While the number of bedrooms and bathrooms are not specified, this property offers the potential for five bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing plenty of space for a growing family or visiting guests.

"The location of this property is truly exceptional. With excellent public transport links, nearby schools, and local amenities, everything you need is within reach.

"Additionally, the surrounding green spaces offer an opportunity for outdoor activities and a peaceful escape from city life."

To view the listing visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65987600