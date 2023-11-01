Wolverhampton charity gets funding boost from former Goodyear workers

Kind-hearted members of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund handed over a cheque to staff at Let Us Play this week.

The charity, based at Shaw Park Business Village, provides craft, leisure and sport activities and relies on donations from individuals, businesses and charitable trusts and foundations.

The £1,810 donation will help the charity to buy new equipment.

The funding comes from a trust fund set up back in the 1980s, initially as a union Sick Pay fund, but which became a charitable fund after the closure of the Goodyear plant in 2016.

Cyril Barrett, chairman and trustee of the benevolent fund, said over the last seven years the fund had contributed in the region of £30,000 to help the charity.

He said: "We've done lots of projects with them. We are extremely impressed with the work they do.

"Over the years we've bought them toys and equipment, narrowboat trips to take the children out and we've helped to refurbish their building to make it more heat efficient."

Kim Hatton, charity manager at Let Us Play, welcomed the donation.

She said: "It's very much appreciated.

"They have been very supportive and have just bought us some more equipment.

"It's marvellous what they have done for the city."