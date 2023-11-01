Conference looks at power of social work and how it transforms lives

Hundreds of social workers will come together on Wednesday, November 8 for Wolverhampton Council's eighth annual Adults and Children’s Social Work Conference.

The conference’s theme this year focuses on the transformational power of social work and the difference the profession can make.

It will include a range of keynote speeches and workshops, with the aim of sharing best practice, hearing and learning from people with lived experience and further improving services for Wolverhampton’s children, young people, families and adults with care and support needs.

One of the keynote speakers, Samantha Billingham, a domestic abuse ambassador and advocate, will be speaking about her own experiences of domestic abuse, while Rebekah Pierre, who will bring the dual perspective of being a social worker as well as someone with care experience, will be talking about language, relationships and the impact social workers can have.

The afternoon will see workshops taking place including sessions on self-harm and supporting people who use substances.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, and Councillor Chris Burden, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, will also be in attendance.

Councillor Burden said: "The conference is a fantastic opportunity to bring together social workers from across Children's and Adult Social Care to learn and share best practice – and to celebrate the brilliant work they do for our city's most vulnerable individuals and families.”

Councillor Jaspal said: "This year’s theme reminds us of the difference social work can make and the various speakers will give frontline professionals additional insight and knowledge that will help support them in their role, as well as plenty of opportunities for reflection and learning.

“The conference will also give Councillor Burden and I the chance to say a massive thank you to the hundreds of professionals who work tirelessly for our city’s children and young people, families and adults with care and support needs.”