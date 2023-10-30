Spooky Halloween collection to help Wolverhampton's Good Shepherd

Surinder and Suky Mann arranged a Halloween fundraising drive for the Good Shepherd, Wolverhampton. Also pictured is project manager for the charity Lucy Cox.

Surinder Mann raised £509 for the Good Shepherd organisation which helps the homeless and the vulnerable in the city.

Known as the 'Halloween Queen,' Surinder has helped different charities since 2020 sets aside her time to collect donations of food and make hampers at this time of year and dresses up accordingly when dropping them off.

Last year she filled eight hampers and donated them to the Promise Dreams charity who raffled them off to raise fund – other organisations to benefit have included the children's ward at New Cross Hospital and Compton Care.

This time the Good Shepherd was the worthy cause and the money will be used to provide food for the homeless from its shelter in Waterloo Road.

This year Surinder raised money by selling raffle tickets at an event held at a business office and collected cakes and samosas donated by the Cake Inn, Uppals on Barcroft Road and Sagar on Dudley Road.

She delivered the Halloween food hampers in person to the Good Shepherd in Waterloo Road and presented a cheque for £509 to the charity.

Surinder also made sure there will be plenty of Halloween treats to be enjoyed at the Good Shepherd on Halloween.

She said: "I love this time of year and dressing up for Halloween and find the work so rewarding, but me and my family like to give back to the community.