Fire-ravaged detached house with spectacular panoramic views up for sale with big price tag

The property is on the market for £525,000. Photo: Steventon Land & Estate Agents, Wolverhampton

Brelades in Claverley, between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth, will need a full renovation after it was completely destroyed by fire in June 2020.

But Steventon Land & Estate Agents in Wolverhampton has marketed the building as an "excellent development opportunity".

The property, which was left as a concrete structure following the blaze, is situated within a three-acre plot which has woodland and garden areas.

It boasts panoramic views over picturesque countryside and the site has also been granted planning permission for the reconstruction of the existing house to the same design.

The scene of the blaze. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Other features of the site include a detached triple car garage block and a long driveway.

A message on the estate agents website, describing the property, reads: "A unique and rare opportunity to acquire this fantastic development opportunity.

"Destroyed by fire in June 2020, the property known as ‘Brelades’ was a most interesting detached property of individual design, centrally placed within a splendid three (approx) acre plot with both extensive woodland and garden areas.

"Commanding exceptional elevated and panoramic views to the south west over neighbouring picturesque countryside, the site has been granted planning permission (21/01250/FUL) by South Staffordshire Council for the reconstruction of the existing house to the same design, layout and proportions.

"Other appealing features of the site include a detached triple car garage block, additional gated access to site and a 1,800 sq ft (approx) brick built storage unit.

"Situated within a highly sought after semi rural area, yet surprisingly convenient for travelling to principal towns and cities, the properties remaining footprint stands well away from the road behind an outstanding 450ft (approx) wide frontage and is approached via a long tarmacadam driveway with feature wrought iron entrance gates, providing useful off road parking for numerous vehicles and access to the properties still standing 18’ x 16’ concrete sectional garage."

An historic photo of the property. Photo: Steventon Land & Estate Agents, Wolverhampton

Nobody was inside the two-storey home at Long Common in Claverley, on the B4176 between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth, when the fire started on June 10, 2020.

Seven crews from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue went to battle the blaze after receiving a call at about 2.30am.

Crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Staffordshire Fire & Rescue

Around 25 firefighters tackled the blaze from outside the property using two hose reel jets and one main jet.