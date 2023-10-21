Right royal occasion as 'King Charles' visits Wolverhampton once more

Daniel Williams in his King Charles I costume

The visit will mark the anniversary this week of the real Charles I's first visit, when he stayed in 1642 at the Star and Garter, which once stood in Victoria Street, where a plaque still stands marking the occasion.

Daniel Williams, who has been taking King Charles I in character to historic sites around the UK since 2018 will welcome visitors to the Local History Fair at Wolverhampton Archives, near Molineux.

He has appeared at places such as Althorp House, Northampton, Carisbrooke Castle, Isle of Wight and Stirling Castle, Scotland, all in a bid to recreate history in those areas and raise awareness of it.

Sutton Coldfield-based Daniel said: "King Charles' stay in Wolverhampton is commemorated by a Blue Plaque which says he stayed there on 17th October 1642.

"This was at a point when he was rallying troops to fight for him in the English Civil War on a tour of the Midlands He also wrote a letter to the people of Lichfield from there, rallying support.

"I love the story of King Charles and have taken his character all around the British Isles to events and places where he stayed or was associated with.

"When I heard of the event in Wolverhampton it got my attention because many people may not know the story of his visit to the city and I am sure it will be of much interest.

"So much of our local history is disappearing, we need to help it survive. With news like the recent tragic loss of the beloved Crooked House, it is very much in the spotlight."

The 49-year-old is such a fan of the history of King Charles he has been writing a book profiling his life story which will be published soon.

Visitors at the fair will have chance to talk to representatives of numerous local history groups, organisations and societies, including the West Midlands Police Museum, the Western Front Association and Wolverhampton Archaeology Group.

Birmingham Museums will be bringing along some items from their handling collection so children and adults alike can get a real feel for historical objects and artefacts.

The Friends of Wolverhampton Archives will be providing refreshments, cakes and sandwiches throughout the day, for a small donation, as well as running a raffle in aid of the organisation.