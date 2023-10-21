Pub grub kicked up a notch at family-friendly Wolverhampton pub

There are plenty of pubs which have realised that a good food menu is the way to people's hearts, providing a place for friends to get together, couples to have a date meal or families to treat their little ones to a nice meal.
You can go to fancy restaurants and gastropubs with Bentleys and BMWs in the car park, but sometimes, you just wanted nice, homely and simple.
There are plenty of pubs which have realised that a good food menu is the way to people's hearts, providing a place for friends to get together, couples to have a date meal or families to treat their little ones to a nice meal.