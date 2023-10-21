How a homeless man and 'most prolific' drug user charity had seen turned his life around

John lived on the streets and was addicted to mamba, an artificial cannabinoid drug that causes serious side effects of psychosis and can induce a deep zombie-like state.
A man who used to be homeless and one of the biggest drug users a charity had ever seen has turned his life around and now volunteers with the homeless charity which helped him to become sober.
