Storm Babet uproots trees and wrecks Wombourne bridge

Wom Brook Walk bridge is unpassable

South Staffordshire Council has warned residents not attempt to cross Wom Brook Walk bridge. As high winds raged trees were uprooted and residents were warned to stay inside for their safety.

A spokesperson from South Staffordshire Council said: “Today’s storms have unfortunately caused damage to one of the bridges on the Wom Brook Walk between the Longlands and Red Hill Avenue making it unusable.

“Please do not attempt to cross the bridge. It is not safe."

The spokesman added: “The council is aware of the damage to the bridge and is assessing how to resolve the issue as soon as is safe and practically possible.

“We will release a further update when we are able – this is likely to be early next week.”