Scheme to help 'off grid' home owners in Wolverhampton is launched by city council

City of Wolverhampton Council, in partnership with Marches Energy Agency, will deliver the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG).

The scheme is open to homeowners in the city whose properties are heated using sources other than those provided by gas boiler systems.

To be eligible for the fund, applicants need to be homeowner occupiers with an income of less than £31,000 (before tax and housing expenses).

The homes will need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating between D and G. An EPC can be provided if one is not available.

Councillor Steve Evans, council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a fantastic scheme that could help many households including vulnerable residents, with their increased energy costs.

"The scheme will ensure households using alternative fuels to heat their homes are not left with a higher percentage increase to their heating costs compared to those using mains gas.

“It will make energy saving improvements to the homes of people who may be struggling to pay their heating bills and will help to make homes greener and more sustainable.

“The grant could make the difference between having a warm home or not. I would encourage anyone who might be suitable for this scheme to apply and take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the energy efficiency of their property.”

More information about eligibility, measures that are included within the scheme, and how to apply can be found at wolverhampton.gov.uk/green-grants