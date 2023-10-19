Scheme to help 'off grid' home owners in Wolverhampton is launched by city council

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished:

A scheme to help homeowners whose homes are ‘off the mains gas grid’ make their properties greener, more sustainable and save money on energy bills has been launched in the city.

(L-R): Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, and Harry Gardner, Marches Energy Agency Assistant Project
(L-R): Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, and Harry Gardner, Marches Energy Agency Assistant Project

City of Wolverhampton Council, in partnership with Marches Energy Agency, will deliver the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG).

The scheme is open to homeowners in the city whose properties are heated using sources other than those provided by gas boiler systems.

To be eligible for the fund, applicants need to be homeowner occupiers with an income of less than £31,000 (before tax and housing expenses).

The homes will need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating between D and G. An EPC can be provided if one is not available.

Councillor Steve Evans, council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a fantastic scheme that could help many households including vulnerable residents, with their increased energy costs.

"The scheme will ensure households using alternative fuels to heat their homes are not left with a higher percentage increase to their heating costs compared to those using mains gas.

“It will make energy saving improvements to the homes of people who may be struggling to pay their heating bills and will help to make homes greener and more sustainable.

“The grant could make the difference between having a warm home or not. I would encourage anyone who might be suitable for this scheme to apply and take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the energy efficiency of their property.”

More information about eligibility, measures that are included within the scheme, and how to apply can be found at wolverhampton.gov.uk/green-grants

I

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News